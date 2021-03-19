Violet Ryle (nee Leonard) of Somerville, The Spa, Tralee and formerly of Claremorris, Co Mayo

Beloved wife of the late Willie and dearest Mother of Sally, Tom & Mike. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Louis, Jasmine, Kevin & Victor, sister Attracta, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Adrianna, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Violet with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 2pm on Monday in St John’s Church, Tralee, streamed on www.stjohns.ie , followed by interment in Rath Cemetery, Tralee

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Animal Help Net Kerry, Beechlawn, Tralee or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

