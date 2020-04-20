Vintners React to COVID-19 Recovery Proposals – April 20th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Jerry speaks to Christy Walsh, chair of Kerry Vintners, about the news that pubs may not re-open until 2021 and the proposal by Central Bank advisor Alan Ahearne that €1 be added on the price of a pint and a €10 COVID-19 supplement be introduced at restaurants to help businesses recover from the crisis.

