A convoy of vintage tractors is due to arrive in Kerry today.

It’s all part of a charity drive in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland which began in Nobber, Co Meath on Wednesday.

The eleven vintage tractors and recovery vehicles will travel from Newcastle West to Killarney today via Abbeyfeale, Castleisland and Farranfore.

The group will be joined by others from vintage clubs in Kerry and Cork on Saturday when 45 tractors, ten vintage cars, and four vintage motorbikes travel around the Ring of Kerry.