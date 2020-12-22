Vincent O’Neill of Kings Heath, Birmingham and Portmagee and Valentia Island.

A private family funeral will take place for Vincent O’Neill at 11am on the 29th December at St Edward’s Roman Catholic Church, Raddlebarn Road, Selly Oak, Birmingham.

The funeral mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-edwards-church-selly-park-birmingham

Burial afterwards at Brandwood End Cemetery.

Post Covid memorial services in Birmingham and Portmagee will be confirmed at a later date.

Donations instead of flowers please to S.I.F.A. Fireside Homeless Charity.

https://www.sifafireside.co.uk/pages/14-donate

