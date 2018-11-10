Vincent O’Brien, Ballyconnell Close, Kilflynn & formerly of Mitchel’s Road, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Boherbee, Trale tomorrow Sunday (Nov 11th) from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
Ballyduff Win County Senior Hurling League Title
Ballyduff have won the County Senior Hurling League Div 1 FinalThey overcame a 5 point half-time deficit to beat Causeway 0-18 to 1-13, restricting...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Football Bernard O'Callaghan Memorial Senior Championship Sponsored by McMunn's Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion Quarter Final Duagh 1-6 Finuge 2-7
Philomena O’ Leary, née O’ Shea, Iveragh Park, Killorglin and formerly of Glenbeigh
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Sunday from 5:00pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:45pm to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7:00pm. Requiem...
Listowel Coursing Day 2 Review
The majority of the feature events are down to the 1/4 Final stage at the Listowel coursing meeting.The John Prendiville Cup.takes top billing this...
Latest Sports
