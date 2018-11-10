Vincent O’Brien, Ballyconnell Close, Kilflynn & formerly of Mitchel’s Road, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Boherbee, Trale tomorrow Sunday (Nov 11th) from 7.15pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

