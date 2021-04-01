Vincent Donegan, Vancouver, Canada and late of Knockane, Listowel.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Anna, son Stephen, daughters Jessica and Mellissa, brothers John, Dan, Mike and Declan, brother-in-law Thomas, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral for Vincent will take place in Vancouver, Canada.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.

