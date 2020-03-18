Vincent de Paul’s Meal on Wheels expanded to seven days in Kerry to cope with demand

The St Vincent de Paul in Kerry has expanded its ‘Meals on Wheels’ service to seven days a week, to cope with demand from people isolated because of coronavirus.

The society says it’s been inundated with calls from members of the public in the past two weeks, asking for assistance.

The Vincent de Paul’s Meals on Wheels service normally only operates at weekends.

However, due to the increase in calls from elderly and vulnerable people during the Covid 19 crisis, they’ve increased that to seven days.

Paddy Kevane, the society’s Tralee President, says they’ve received numerous offers of help from chefs working in restaurants and hotels, who’re out of work due to the coronavirus closures.

They’re now working a rota system for cooking meals for the Meals on Wheels service.

Local businesses have also been very generous with offers of help during the crisis.

Mr Kevane says there are other ways that members of the public can also help:

Anyone who lives anywhere in Kerry and would like to avail of the Meals on Wheels service, is asked to call the society’s main office in Tralee on 066 7128021.