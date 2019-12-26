Vincent de Paul distributed 800 hampers to Kerry families in need this Christmas

The St Vincent de Paul in Kerry distributed 800 food hampers to people in need around the county over Christmas.

These were delivered to families over a vast area, including Dingle, Castleisland, Knocknagoshel, Kilflynn, Ballyduff and Ardfert.

Demand for help in the county has increased significantly since last year, with 100 more hampers needed.

The society’s Tralee President Paddy Kevane believes there are still people in Kerry who need the society’s help, but are too embarrassed to ask for it: