Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 19th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.
KABB Results and Fixtures Update
Padraig Harnett joins us with the latest results and fixtures news from the Kerry Area Basketball Boards
Sinn Féin to select member to be co-opted onto Kerry County Council tonight
Members of Sinn Féin will decide tonight who will replace newly elected TD Pa Daly on Kerry County Council.Two people will be co-opted onto...
Kerry councillor wants legislative changes to protect landowners from illegal dumping
A Kerry councillor is calling for a change in legislation to protect owners of land used for illegal dumping.Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin raised the...
Marie Solan nee Wren, Merval Drive, Clareview, Limerick and formerly of Brandon, Co. Kerry.
reposing at The Holy Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick on Thursday morning from 10.30am followed by Requiem Mass at 11 O Clock. Burial on...
21 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 21 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Nationally, there are...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERTroy Parrott is still not ready for first team action according to Jose Mourinho, despite Heung-Min Son becoming the latest Tottenham striker sidelined by...
Back Game for Team Tom McCarthys Tonight In Womens Division One
Team Tom McCarthys St Marys play a rescheduled game later tonight.They have travelled to Corrandulla Hall to face NUIG Mystics.Tip off is at 8:50...