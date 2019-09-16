Video to be played in Castleisland Mart promoting best practice with pesticides

A short video is to be played at eleven marts this month, including in Castleisland, to promote best practice when using pesticides.

The substances have been detected in drinking water supplies across the country but don’t pose a threat to public health.

The video has been made by The National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group and Farm TV and is targeted at areas where pesticide exceedances are of concern.

The River Feale catchment is among seven priority areas where such exceedances are persistent.

The video reminds farmers of best practice when using such chemicals on their lands including being mindful of nearby watercourses, weather conditions and correct use of the product.