Video emerges of serious assaults in Tralee involving four men

A video has emerged of serious assaults in Tralee involving four men.

The video, which is over a minute in length, shows the four young men fighting in the Abbey car park in Tralee Town Centre.

During the course of the multiple assaults, one of the men was knocked unconscious.

The Garda Press Office says it has no record of the incident, which is believed to have occurred in Tralee on Sunday night last.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris says, while she’s shocked and disappointed to see the incident, it’s not something which is unique to Tralee.