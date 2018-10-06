Victory For Warriors As Killorglin Go For 2 In A Row

Garveys Tralee Warriors have won at UCC Demons in Round 2 of the Men’s Super League.

They were victorious by 84 to 75, having led at the end of every quarter; Q1 19-21, Q2 37-40, Q3 60-66.

Top scorers: Garveys Tralee Warriors: Darragh O’Hanlon 18, Paul Dick 17, Jordan Evans 15





UCC Demons: Kyle Hosford 22, Carlton Cuff 18, Brandon Watts and Colin O’Reilly 15 each

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin tonight bid to make it two out of two in the Men’s Super League.

They’re home to Moycullen at 7.15.

Men’s Division One sees Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney host Tradehouse Central Ballincollig from 7.30.

St. Mary’s Team Tom McCarthy make their season debut in Women’s Division One, away to Portlaoise Panthers at 7.30.