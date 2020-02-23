Victory For Kerry Over Meath In Allianz Football League Division One

Kerry have earned their second win of the Allianz Football League this afternoon, beating Meath by 3 points in Killarney.

Kerry Manager Peter Keane

Former Kerry Captain Billy O Shea reviews Kerry’s performance

Well Kerry couldn’t have asked for a better start to this early game in Fitzgerald stadium.

4 points score to no score for Meath inside the first 10 minutes of the game. Two frees slotted over from Sean O Shea as well as points from play from Paul Geaney and Dr Crokes late replacement David Shaw.

Meath had a black card after just 4 minutes, Cillian O Sullivan going for a 10-minute sin bin put Kerry on the front foot early.

David Clifford’s first mention of the report was to be a goal in the first quarter of an hour, a ball given inside to the fossa man who wouldn’t make a mistake in front of goal, making their man advantage on the pitch count. 1-4 to 0-0 on 16 minutes.

Micheal Burns was the next on the score sheet, making 5 of the 6 Kerry forwards on the scoresheet early in the game. Meath’s first point came on 17 minutes and within that minute they popped over 2, Cillian O Sullivan and James McEntee.

That could have been a turning point for Meath, as they got their 15 men back on the pitch, they got a goal of their own, wing back Donal Keogan with the goal. 20 minutes gone and its game on, 1-6 to 1-2.

The scoring rate slowed in the following 10 minutes, just a handful of points for both sides, 2 frees converted by Sean O Shea. Meath picked up there second black card of the game, Donal Keogan taking a 10-minute sin bin on 30 minutes. After half an hour, 3 points separated the sides, 1-8 to 1-5.

Kerry were to add 3 points before the break, a Sean O Shea point from the dead ball and David Clifford with a beauty from near the side-line.

Half Time – Kerry 1-10 Meath 1-5

The second half started similar to the end of the first, scores were slow to come by. Paul Geaney added to his tally before Meath knocked over 3 points to say they were going nowhere. Kerry 1-11, Meath 1-8 with 45 on the clock.

But a purple patch was to follow for Kerry, who really starting stretching their legs around midfield. A free each from Clifford and O Shea along with scores from Dara Moynihan and Micheál Burns made it 1-15 to 1-9 with 55 minutes played.

Dara Moynihan was topping up the scoresheet, a valuable substitution for Kerry just after the break with Micheál Burns adding to the Kingdoms tally.

But a lapse in the Kingdoms defence led to another goal for Meath, Brian McMahon the scorer which brought the game back to 5 points 1-17 to 2-09.

Kerry’s only other scores of the game was to come from the boots of Dara Moynihan and Tommy Walsh. But Kerry found it hard to close out the game which wasn’t helped by two black cards from Micheál Burns and Tony Brosnan.

But Kerry still take the spoils, winning out on a final score of

Kerry 1-19

Meath 2-13