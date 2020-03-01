Victory For Kerry Over Mayo In Allianz League Clash

Kerry overcame Mayo today away in a tight battle.

The first score of the game went to the Kingdom and it was a fantastic goal By Kerry’s Seán O’Shea. This goal was followed by points from Tony Brosnan and Tommy Walsh giving the Kingdom at 1-2 lead to no score after 4 minutes of play. A dream start for the Kingdom. Kerry’s luck seemed to be continuing as a Dara Moynihan foul in the box resulted in a penalty for the Kerry side. A chance missed though as David Clifford’s attempt rebounded off the crossbar, keeping the scoreline at 1-1 to no score. 8 minutes of play gone and Mayo’s first point was on the scoreboard.

Little action was seen until a Dara Moynihan point at 15 minutes increased the Kingdom’s lead to to 5 points at a scoreline of 1-3 to 0-1. Minutes later saw Mayo add another to their tally, putting 2 points to their name. A great David Clifford effort was touched over the bar by Mayo keeper David Clarke, giving the Kingdom another point on the board. 17 minutes on the board. Kerry leading 1-4 to 0-2.

2 Tony Brosnan points at 23 minutes increased the Kingdom’s lead to 7 points. At the half hour mark, the scoreboard remained the same. In the dying minutes of the half, David Clifford and Micheál Burns added 2 more points to the the Kingdom’s lead, but Mayo answered back with 2 more the get the last 2 points of the half.

Kerry in total control, playing a strong game. The halftime score was Kerry 1-8 Mayo 0-4.

Mayo opened up the second half getting their 5th score on the board. A good start for the Mayo side, now only trailing by 6. They followed up quickly with another point. Kerry’s lead now decreased to 5. A strong start for Mayo in this second half. 38 minutes on the board, it’s now 1-8 to 0-6 points for the Kingdom. Mayo definitely looking a lot better in this second half, with Kerry yet to score at 41 minutes on the board. Kerry playing very defensive as Mayo add another 2 points to their Tally. 43 minutes on the board and the score is 1-8 to 0-8. The Kingdom’s first score came at 45 minutes, and a lovely point from Seán O’Shea. Kerry’s lead now only at 4, with a tally of 1-9.

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea playing a fantastic game, keeping Mayo’s strong performance going. As we neared the 50 minute mark, Kerry landed their 10th point of the game. Mayo closing though in though, as the scoreboard saw 1-10 to 0-8 to Kerry. Shane Ryan caught on the 45 yard line, as Mayo landed their first goal of the game, as Kerry’s lead decreases to only 2 points. Kerry answered back with a point from Diarmuid O’Connor, as Kerry’s lead increased to only 3 points. Nearing the 60 minute mark the scoreboard saw 1-11 to 1-8 to the Kingdom. Mayo once again slotting it over, constantly pressuring the Kerry Defence. Mayo’s tally now up to 1-9. Gap back to 2.

61 minutes gone and Mayo narrowed the gap to 1, but not for long, as Kerry’s Stephen O’Brien immediately answered back, keeping Mayo 2 points behind. A fantastic play from Mayo narrowed their gap to 1 point, as they dominate the half, with only 5 minutes of normal time left. Paul Geaney brought Kerry’s lead back to 2, as the scoreboard saw 1-13 to 1-11. 68 minutes gone and a Seán O’Shea free gave the Kingdom a comfortable, 3 point lead. As everyone awaited how long would be given in injury time, Mayo slotted another point over, narrowing their gap back to a close 2 points. Mayo added another, bringing their gap back to 1. Mayo missing the final shot of the game, losing their chance of a draw.

Kerry narrowly escaping a win, as a strong Mayo side put up a great fight in the second half. The final score of the game was Kerry 1-14 Mayo 1-13

Seán O’Shea Goal: https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SEAN-GOAL-2.mp3

Fulltime analysis with Ambrose O’Donovan: https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ambrose-review.mp3