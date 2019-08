The Kerry 17’s secured 3 points at home to Limerick today.

The first half saw action from both teams but a strong Kerry defensive side kept the scoreline at halftime 0-0.

A Daniel Okwute goal started off the 2nd half well for Kerry putting them 1-0 up very early in. Okwute scored another making it 2-0.

The kingdom kept their lead throughout the remainder of the half, with the game finishing 2-0 to Kerry.

Padraig Harnett with a fulltime report;

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftph.mp3