Rory O’ Connor Fresher Football Championship
Round 2
IT Tralee 6-7 Limerick IT 1-6
Crokes Appoint Manager For 2020
Dr.Crokes have appointed their Senior football team manager for 2020.Edmond O’Sullivan remains in charge of the side, with his backroom team yet to be...
All-Ireland Semi-Final Defeat For Kerry Side
All-Ireland Schools League Boys U16 Semi-Final Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee 34 St.Pat's Cavan 62
Victory For ITT
Travel Tales – February 7th, 2020
This week is our final installment of our Travel Tales feature. Aine O’Donoghue from Torc Travel Killarney & John Curneen from Sol Travel answers...
Amber O’Connor Update – February 6th, 2020
We get a progress report on three year old Amber O’Connor from Cromane who was dignosed with Metastatic Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), which is a...