Victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence in Kerry assured of support

Kerry organisations supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence say they are still available despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Recently, a national advertising campaign was launched to reassure victims of such incidents that support is available.

The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre is supporting the campaign and says it is available to all survivors of sexual violence.

Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge says it is continuing in its work to help protect women and children.

The campaign also asks people to be vigilant that some homes may not be safe during these more challenging times and to keep in touch with family and friends

The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre: 066 7123122

Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge: 066 7129100