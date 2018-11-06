Victim of kayaking accident in Kilgarvan is named

The woman who died in a freak kayaking accident in Kilgarvan at the weekend has been named as 36-year-old Brita Waters, from Douglas in County Cork.

Ms Waters drowned after she got into difficulty kayaking in the Roughty River, shortly after noon on Sunday.

She was part of a group of five people who were kayaking on the river that flows into Kenmare and was pronounced dead at the scene after an extensive search.





The Marine Casualty Investigation Board is to carry out an investigation into Ms Waters’s death.