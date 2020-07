A vessel was detained off the Kerry coast in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

The Naval Service Vessel LÉ William Butler Yeats detained a French-registered fishing vessel approximately 25 nautical miles west of Great Blasket Island yesterday.

The detention was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

The vessel was escorted to port, where it was handed over to An Garda Síochána.

This is the sixth vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2020.