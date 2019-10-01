Venomous jellyfish washed up on Kerry beaches

At least 30 Portuguese man o`war jellyfish have washed up on Kerry beaches.

It`s considered the most venomous jellyfish in the North Atlantic.

The first sighting was on Derrynane beach, followed by two in Valentia harbour, and two from Ballinskelligs.

A zoology lecturer at UCC, Tom Doyle is asking anyone who sees one of the jellyfish to photograph it and report its location on the Big Jellyfish Hunt Facebook page.

Meanwhile a loggerhead turtle called Mara which washed up on a beach in west Kerry is now being housed at Dingle Oceanworld after a medical check.