Vast range of projects on display at Junior Entrepreneur Programme showcase

A quiz book, eco-friendly re-usable food wrappings, a bracelet that stores medical information and a body scrub made from recycled coffee beans were among the big winners in this year’s Junior Entrepreneur Programme.

The All-Ireland initiative is headed up by Kerry entrepreneur Jerry Kennelly.

Yesterday, 5,500 children from thirty counties showcased their projects at the RDS in Dublin.





This year, 16,000 eleven and twelve-year-old children took part in the programme which created sales of €320,000 and profit of almost €200,000.

It’s the tenth year of the programme which was co-founded by Jerry Kennelly, Jerry Clifford, Marie Lynch and Fiona Stack.