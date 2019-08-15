The remaining fixtures in the various county hurling fixtures have been confirmed.
We have commentary of the two semi finals this weekend. First at 4 is St Brendan’s v Causeway while at 6, in association with Foleys Gala Express Lixnaw, we will have commentary of the Lixnaw v Kilmoyley semi-final.
The final has been confirmed for Sunday week, August 25th at 3:15 in Austin Stack Park.
At 1:15 on the same day, Ballyduff will take on Crotta O Neills in the Minor final.
While Lewis road is the venue for the Intermediate hurling final. Kilgarvan will take on Kenmare at 5pm on Saturday week, the 24th.
Various County Hurling Final Fixture Details Confirmed
