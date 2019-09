Various events celebrating Culture Night in Kerry will take place today.

It will run throughout the five Municipal District areas from 5pm to 11pm and will see local arts and cultural organisations open their doors to the public.

The Kerry events include a celebration of Sliabh Luachra music, a tour of the Pauline Bewick Collection, storytelling, sean-nós singing, dancing, talks and much more.

A full programme of events is available www.culturenight.ie/kerry or by calling 066 7183541.