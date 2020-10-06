Valerie Fitzgerald nee Newman of Clogherbrien, Tralee and formerly of the Lough Cork

A private family funeral will take place for Valerie Fitzgerald nee Newman with with the requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Thursday in St Brendan’s Church, Tralee streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net followed by interment in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or in care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Brendan, adored mother of Michelle, Gillian & Desmond, dearest daughter of Betty and the late Jeremiah and cherished sister of Patricia, Carol and the late Ken. Sadly, missed by her loving family, her nephew, niece, Gillian’s fiancé Simon, Desmond’s fiancée Aoife, brothers-in-law-, sisters-on-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

