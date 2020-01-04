Valentia recorded highest daily rainfall in Ireland last month

Valentia Observatory recorded the highest daily rainfall in the country last month.

34.8 mm of rain fell at the south Kerry weather station on December 18th, according to Met Eireann’s Weather Provisional Statement for December 2019.

Valentia Observatory also registered the highest number of rain days last month at 25; Phoenix Park in Dublin had the fewest wet days at 15 days.

Just one frost day was recorded at Valentia last month, the same as Finner in Co Donegal, whereas there were eight frost days in Sligo and Meath.