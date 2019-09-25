Valentia has one of the highest recorded levels of ozone in the country.

The annual report from the Environmental Protection Agency, released today as part of World Lung Day, says Irish air quality falls below World Health Organisation guidelines, but it does meet EU rules.

Ozone is a natural component of the atmosphere, however, at ground level, it’s a harmful pollutant.

Ozone pollution is a concern during the summer months, when the weather conditions needed to form it—lots of sun, hot temperatures— normally occur.

Long-term exposure to moderate concentrations causes a reduction in lung capacity and can worsen heart disease, bronchitis, emphysema and asthma.

The EPA report says the annual mean reading at Valentia in 2018 was 68 micrograms per cubic meter of air; this is the second-highest reading of 15 areas nationwide.

Despite this, the reading is still well within EPA standards, which are based on no more than 25 days exceeding 120 micrograms per cubic meter of air; only 6 days last year in Valentia exceeded the standard.