Valentia Observatory records below average rainfall for January

A Kerry weather station recorded below average rainfall for January.

According to Met Éireann, 146 millimetres of rain fell at Valentia Observatory last month.

That’s up from 134 millimeters in January 2019 but is below the station’s monthly average of 173 millimeters.

The mean temperature was above average at the south Kerry weather station at 7.8 degrees; the monthly average is 7.3 degrees.

However, it is below the average temperature of 8.2 degrees that was recorded in January 2019.