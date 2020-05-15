Valentia Observatory recorded highest gust of wind in Ireland during April

Valentia Observatory recorded the highest gust of wind in the country during April according to figures from Met Éireann.

It was 50 knots or 93 km/h and was logged at the South Kerry weather station on the 5th of April.

Winds weren’t significantly strong last month, with zero days with gales, strong gales or storm force winds reported.

Rainfall was below average at all weather stations; in Valentia it 62% of the average for April.

Temperatures at Valentia were 1.1 degrees Celsius above the average, while there were 79 hours of sunshine recorded.