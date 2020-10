The 4th Valentia lecture is being broadcast online this afternoon.

The event, organised by the Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation, will have a live link up with Hearts Content in Newfoundland, Canada.

In 1858 both locations were connected by an undersea transatlantic telegraph cable.

An international panel of speakers including a key note address from Sharon McCooey, Head of LinkedIn Ireland, will be lived streamed here from 3pm.