Valentia leads the way on cutting edge green energy plan

Valentia Island is to join forces with four other island communities off the west coast to generate offshore wind energy and hydrogen fuel production through a new network of local energy co-ops.

Communities on Valentia, Achill, Arranmore, Aran and Rathlin plan to have their first floating wind turbine within three years which can then be used to create green hydrogen energy.

Hydrogen energy can be used to provide electricity for businesses, heat homes and fuel transport.

A consortium headed by Valentia Island Energy Co-operative in Kerry is leading the initiative.

Spokesperson for the consortium, Colum O’Connell, said Ireland has enough potential renewable energy off its coasts to power ourselves and much of Europe and could potentially export energy to Asia and Australia.