Valentia Island and Ballybunion to feature in new Tourism Ireland video

A new video by Tourism Ireland will highlight Valentia Island and Ballybunion, as part of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Tourism Ireland have created the promotional video to highlight the Wild Atlantic Way, with the theme of bringing people closer together.

The video informs people of the historical impact on communication that both Valentia Island and Ballybunion have had.

In 1866, the first transatlantic cable message was sent from Valentia Island to Newfoundland, while it’s 100 years since Guglielmo Marconi sent the first transatlantic radio-telegraph from Ballybunion to Nova Scotia.

The video will be featured on Tourism Ireland’s various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, where it’ll reach tens of millions of viewers.