The Chairperson of Valentia GAA Club says she wishes Brendan and Paul O’Sullivan well following their transfer to Austin Stacks in Tralee.

Subject to being approved by Kerry County Board, the brothers’ move from south Kerry is being made with a view to playing more football.

The Valentia club has experienced difficulties in fielding a team in the County League through the emigration of players for economic and educational needs.

Chairperson Deirdre Lyne.