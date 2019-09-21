Valentia Coastguard co-ordinates overnight rescue of Russian sailor

Valentia Coastguard was involved in the lengthy rescue of a Russian sailor who sent out a distress call overnight.

The sailor, who was travelling solo in a small yacht, got into difficulties 300 miles west of the Silly Isles off the English coast yesterday afternoon.

He managed to make contact with Main Head Coastguard, reporting that his vessel was taking in water.

Malin Head contacted Valentia, and they in turn located a nearby US naval ship, the Mersk Montana.

Valentia then co-ordinated a lengthy rescue operation over several hours in difficult conditions, which culminated in the sailor being brought to safety at 20 past 9 last night.