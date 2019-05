Shannon helicopter Rescue 115 has been tasked to a French fishing vessel, where it’s believed a crew member has had a suspected cardiac arrest.

The alarm was raised late this afternoon by crew on the vessel, which is currently 80 miles west of Loop Head.

It’s understood the man is suffering from chest pains and needs urgent medical attention.





Rescue 115 is currently re-fuelling at Kerry Airport before heading to the scene.

The operation is being co-ordinated by Valentia Coastguard.