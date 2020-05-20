Valentia Coast Guard involved in airlift of injured sailor

Valentia Coastguard Radio station has been involved in co-ordinating an airlift of an injured sailor.

The sailor’s being treated in hospital in Cork after being airlifted off a Norwegian warship over 270km from Fastnet Rock.

The five thousand tonne ship first called Britain for help after the crewman was injured.

But it was the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon that picked up the patient, bringing him to shore.

Coast Guard spokesman Gerard O’Flynn says the long-range rescue mission wasn’t undertaken lightly.