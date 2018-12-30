Valentia Coast Guard experienced an increase of 8% in call-outs this year.

During 2018, the Valentia service responded to over 900 incidents.

Divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia John Draper, says the past year was a particularly busy one.

Out of the 901 incidents, 103 were maritime incidents.

Valentia Coast Guard also provided assistance to An Garda Síochána 13 times in searches for missing people.

The service assisted the Air Ambulance 27 times to transfer patients to hospital and on 30 occasions they offered assistance to Kerry Mountain Rescue.

