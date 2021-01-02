Valentia Coast Guard coordinated over 790 incidents in 2020

Valentia Coast Guard coordinated 791 incidents in 2020.

These figures cover from January up until mid-December.

It’s a reduction on the number of calls coordinated by the service during 2019; Valentia Coast Guard responded to 830 incidents during the same period last year.

Divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia John Draper, says it’s been a busy year.

Nationally, the Coast Guard responded to 2,625 incidents during 2020, that’s compared to 2,500 during 2019.

In 2020, over 390 lives were saved nationally.

Divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia John Draper praised everyone involved with them for working to implement the necessary COVID safety measures to ensure they could continue to respond to emergencies during the pandemic.

There was a 30% increase in the number of incidents involving swimmers during the pandemic; in 2019 there were 38 call outs to these incidents and that increased to 93 during 2020.

John Draper says that’s a concerning rise and has this advice for people:

Mr Draper thanked the staff at Valentia Coast Guard and the various State, volunteer and community groups they work with for their support over the last 12 months.