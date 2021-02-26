Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinates West Cork rescue

A woman is safe after being rescued off the West Cork coast after she was trapped in a sinkhole.

Valentia Coast guard Radio Station co-ordinated the rescue with the Coastguard and the RNLI.

The alarm was raised when the woman got trapped in a sea inlet just off the slipway of Dunworley beach near Butlerstown just after 5 o’clock yesterday evening.

A local walker heard her shouts for help when she got caught in the swelling tide and immediately called the rescue services.

Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat, the Coastguard 115 helicopter from Shannon were sent to the scene.

The Old Head/ Seven Heads Coastguard crew also went to her aid from land and two of them climbed down the sink hole to get to the casualty.

They managed to bring her up the cliff- face to safety to a HSE ambulance.