Vaccinations for some over 85s in Kerry this week but majority to be vaccinated next week

COVID-19 vaccinations for people over the age of 85 will start in Kerry this week, but the majority will be vaccinated next week.

That’s according to Killarney GP, Dr Gary Stack, who says one or two Kerry clinics will start vaccinating the over 85s this week, but most will only receive their supply next week.

Dr Stack is also advising people to be on time, and to wear short sleeved shirts and as little outer clothing as possible for their vaccine appointment.

He says time is of the essence with the vaccine, and any delays vaccinating one patient will impact on the GP clinic’s rollout for other patients.