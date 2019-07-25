Vacant UHK cardiologist post yet to be advertised, a year after HSE claimed process had commenced

The vacant consultant cardiologist post in UHK is yet to be advertised, over a year after the HSE claimed the recruitment process had commenced.

In June of last year, the HSE said the recruitment process was already ongoing, following the official resignation of the previous consultant cardiologist.

In June of 2018, the HSE told Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil that the recruitment process had commenced to replace the consultant.

It also told the Fianna Fáil TD that two additional consultant cardiologists will be appointed between UHK and CUH; no appointment has since taken place.

Last September, the General Manager of University Hospital Kerry, Fearghal Grimes, said UHK hoped to fill eight permanent consultant positions in the new year.

In April of this year, the HSE said individual posts are at various stages of the recruitment process.

Following a query from Radio Kerry, the HSE said UHK is awaiting confirmation from the Consultant Appointments Advisory Committee regarding the commencement of a recruitment campaign for two consultant cardiologists at the hospital.

If the committee approves the recruitment, the posts are then forwarded to the Public Appointments Service for advertising, short listing and interviewing.

The HSE claimed this time last year that the recruitment process had begun.