Helen McDwyer of Kenmare Chamber of Commerce and Tourism discusses the importance of supporting local businesses and how we can use this time to discover Kerry while still maintaining a social distance:
Kerry gardaí urge vigilance around scam callers during coronavirus outbreak
Kerry gardaí are urging people to be vigilant to scam callers taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak.Sergeant Tim O'Keeffe of Tralee Garda Station says...
SVP will continue to support Kerry people during virus outbreak
The Society of St Vincent de Paul says it will continue to support people in Kerry during the current coronavirus delay phase.Anyone who needs...
ITT students urged to avoid parties and large social gatherings
Students at IT Tralee are being urged to avoid social gatherings or parties for the coming weeks.In a joint letter sent by all universities...
How Coronavirus will impact businesses and employees – March 16th, 2020
Ken Tobin, Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, outlines the impacts to businesses during the current coronavirus situation and what people can do to...