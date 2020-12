The world’s fastest man has donated to a fundraiser for a Kerry athletics track.

Killarney Valley AC, which has recently opened its new athletics arena in the town, set up an online fundraiser to help offset some of the costs.

Usain Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and holder of both the 100m and 200m records, made a donation the fundraiser.

Killarney Valley Coach Tomas Griffin explains how the fastest man in history became aware of their new facilities.