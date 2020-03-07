US police identify weapon allegedly used by Kerry woman in apparent murder-suicide

US police say they’ve identified the weapon allegedly used by a Kerry woman in an apparent murder-suicide.

On Wednesday morning Joan Huber was found dead along with her two teenage sons and her husband in a house in Nevada.

On Wednesday, 53-year-old Joan Huber from Kerry was found dead along with her husband and their two teenage sons in a house in Reno, Nevada.

She’s originally from Lissivigeen outside Killarney but had lived in the US for many years.

Local media in Nevada are reporting police found the bodies after a call from an “involved party.”

Police have now identified the 53-year-old as the suspect in this week’s incident.

They believe that, in the days before their bodies were found, she shot her husband, Adam, and their two children – 17-year-old Adam and 16-year-old Michael – before taking her own life.

The weapon used has been identified as a firearm.

Reno police say no clear motive has been found.