Heroes-Aid, a voluntary not-for-profit organisation, is distributing urgently needed PPE to seven locations across Kerry today.

The group was established in the early stage of the COVID-19 crisis to protect and support frontline health care workers.

250,000 face masks, 10,000 visors, 7,000 gowns and 9,000 high specification FFP2 face masks will be delivered to hospitals, GP practices, nursing homes, and a number of NGO’s throughout Ireland today.