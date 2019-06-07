Urgent Government action needed as revenue in Killarney businesses down 25%

Revenue in Killarney businesses is down 25% and urgent action is needed by the Government.

That’s according to Independent Killarney Cllr and hotelier Niall Botty O’Callaghan, who says that claims the tourism sector nationally is up 5% aren’t the reality on the ground in Kerry.

He says a lot of businesses are reporting revenue being down between 20 and 25% in May, and adds that if Killarney isn’t doing well, the rest of the county won’t either.





The newly elected councillor says the number of British tourists is down due to Brexit, and Americans visitor numbers have also dropped.

Cllr O’Callaghan says the Tourism Minister needs to intervene and believes reducing the hospitality VAT rate could be one solution.