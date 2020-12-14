Urgent funding needed to protect mid-Kerry homes from tidal flooding

Urgent funding is needed to protect homes in mid-Kerry from tidal flooding.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says homes at Cromane Lower are at risk from tidal flooding.

He is calling on Kerry County Council to seek funding from the Minister for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan, to address the issue.

Councillor Michael Cahill says people are living in fear, adding he believes that 12 homes are in danger of being flooded.

He wants funding to be sought immediately to raise and strengthen the sea wall.

In response, the council says the Dingle Bay East-Castlemaine Harbour Coastal Flood and Erosion Risk Management Study is being carried out by RPS Consulting on behalf of Kerry County Council, and funded by the OPW; This study includes Cromane Lower and requires completion before any substantial works will be considered by the OPW for funding, according to the council.

The progress of this study has been delayed due to the impact of COVID-19, however, consultants are currently procuring aerial topographical surveys.

Councillor Michael Cahill says he understands the delays due to the pandemic, but says there was serious flooding there in recent weeks and he fears that houses will be flooded while the council waits for the study to be completed.