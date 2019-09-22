Urgent calls for pedestrian crossing near three Castleisland schools

There are urgent calls for a pedestrian crossing in Castleisland near the location of three schools.

Fine Gael Councillor Bobby O Connell made the call for the facility to be located at the top of the town, near College Road.

He stated the facility was badly needed as hundreds of people pass through daily.

Cllr O Connell added there was no discipline amongst drivers in the area, stating it should be compulsory that the traffic warden is on site each morning.

Kerry County Council referred the request to the Roads Design Office to complete an investigation and report.

