Upsurge in Kerry parents seeking HPV vaccine since Laura Brennan documentary

There’s been an upsurge in recent days, of Kerry parents calling their local TD’s office, enquiring about the HPV vaccine.

That’s according to Fianna Fail TD for Kerry John Brassil, who attributes the calls to the Laura Brennan documentary, screened on RTE earlier this week.

Deputy Brassil says there’s been rejuvenated interest in the vaccine, and he’s called on Health Minister Simon Harris to offer a catch-up programme to girls who weren’t vaccinated the first time around.