Upgrade of dangerous Killarney by-pass Lewis road junction gets go ahead

Kerry County Council is to proceed with plans to upgrade the Lewis Road-N22 Killarney Bypass junction.

Representatives of a landowner on the N22 had been granted leave to judicially review the planning decision but yesterday that was dismissed by the High Court.

The 4 million euro upgrade of the Lewis Road and Kilcummin Road junctions on the Killarney bypass road is seen as a major step forward in the long-running saga to tackle one of the country’s worst accident blackspots.

Work will include a new roundabout on the eastern side of the Lewis Road junction.

Mayor of Killarney, Brendan Cronin said it’s a very positive step in addressing road safety at this dangerous junction.