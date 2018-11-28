UPDATED Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Both of tonight’s third level fixtures involving IT Tralee have been cancelled.

They include the Munster Junior Football League game against Cork IT and the Fr Meachair Cup Camogie Championship tie against GMIT.

All of today’s Corn Uí Mhuirí games have been postponed.





They include the games between Pobail Scoil Corca Dhuibhne and Bandon, Mercy Mounthawk and St Brendan’s Killarney and Intermediate School Killorglin versus Clonakilty Community College.

The Shane Murphy Cup game between St Joseph’s Ballybunnion and Ennistymon CBS is still fixed for Adare at 12.30.